Trump's latest phone call leaves Taiwan in "perilous place": report

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping may have disadvantaged Taiwan, a report published in the Atlantic on Monday suggested. The article written by Jon Emont said that Trump's decision to honor the "one-China" policy put Taiwan in a "perilous place" that may result in the renegotiation of the cross-strait status quo, or a reversion to relations before President Tsai Ing-wen placed a congratulatory call to Trump late last year.

