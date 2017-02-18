Travel agency head issues partial apo...

Travel agency head issues partial apology

The founder of a travel agency involved in a fatal freeway bus crash that killed 33 people on Monday apologized to the victims' families Friday, but the deceased driver's daughter accused him of lying about her father's work hours. Chou Bi-chang, founder of Iris Travel Service Co., apologized to the victims' family members at a press conference, saying he would not shirk any responsibility for Monday's deadly accident, in which a tour bus careened off an exit ramp on National Freeway No.

Chicago, IL

