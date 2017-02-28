Tour bus flips over on Taiwan highway...

Tour bus flips over on Taiwan highway, killing 32 people

Bodies are covered at the scene of a crash where a bus collided with a car on a highway in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. A tour bus has flipped over on a highway near Taiwan's capital, killing over 30 people and trapping many others, officials said.

