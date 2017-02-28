Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, at least ...

Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, at least 32 dead

Read more: Reuters

The wreckage of a crashed bus is seen after an accident on a highway in Taipei, Taiwan February 13, 2017. At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed on a highway near Taipei on Monday night, with Taiwanese television footage showing the bus careening toward a road barrier at a highway curve before flipping on its side.

