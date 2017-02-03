'Too early' to back a candidate: Ex-Pres. Ma

Former President Ma Ying-jeou stayed tight-lipped Thursday on who he was backing for the Kuomintang chairmanship - but stressed that acceptance of so-called "1992 Consensus" was crucial. During Spring Festival activities at the KMT's headquarters, Ma was asked if he favored any particular candidate in the party's upcoming leadership election, with the former president replying that it was "too early to say."

