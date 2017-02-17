Tillerson, Wang in highest-level US-C...

Tillerson, Wang in highest-level US-China meet under Trump

21 hrs ago

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday held the highest level Sino-US meeting since the election of President Donald Trump strained ties. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi take their seats before a meeting at the World Conference Center in Bonn, western Germany, on February 17, 2017 AFP/Brendan Smialowski BONN: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday held the highest level Sino-US meeting since the election of President Donald Trump strained ties.

