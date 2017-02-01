Taking anti-inflammatories during cold or flu may boost heart attack risk
Commonly used anti-inflammatory painkillers may increase the risk of heart attacks when taken during a cold or flu, a new study suggests. The study was based on data on nearly 10,000 patients with an average age of 73 who were hospitalized for a heart attack, also called acute myocardial infarction, in Taiwan from 2005 to 2011.
