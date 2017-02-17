Taiwan's Indie Booksellers and Publishers Join Forces to Tackle Challenges
For an island nation of 23.5 million people, Taiwan has a surprisingly high publishing output: about 100 active publishers offer approximately 40,000 new titles annually. But market conditions supporting such impressive title output have been deteriorating.
