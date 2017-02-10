Taiwan visit for Sussex dog specialist
Pet owners in Taiwan were given expert advice on how to better look after their beloved pooches by a Sussex dog specialist at the country's first ever canine symposium. Julia Robertson was among a handful of VIP's to talk at the weekend event dedicated to dog health.
