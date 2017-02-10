Taiwan visit for Sussex dog specialist

Taiwan visit for Sussex dog specialist

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: West Sussex Today

Pet owners in Taiwan were given expert advice on how to better look after their beloved pooches by a Sussex dog specialist at the country's first ever canine symposium. Julia Robertson was among a handful of VIP's to talk at the weekend event dedicated to dog health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Sussex Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan 3 hr TW_sugar_daddio 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... 19 hr TW_sugar_daddio 4
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,599 • Total comments across all topics: 278,787,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC