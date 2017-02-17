Taiwan, Virginia ink reciprocal drive...

Taiwan, Virginia ink reciprocal driver's license accord

Taiwan and the U.S. state of Virginia have signed a reciprocal agreement that allows their licensed drivers to obtain a driver's license on the other side without having to take a road test, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S. With the signing of the accord, Virginia became the 20th U.S. state to enter into such an agreement with Taiwan. Under the agreement, which took immediate effect, Taiwanese nationals living in Virginia and holding a valid Taiwan driver's license will be exempt from the road test when they apply for a license there, the office said in a statement on Thursday.

