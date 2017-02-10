Taiwan Uber drivers protest fine hike as app halts service2 min ago
Protesting Uber drivers circled Taiwan's transport ministry today as the ride-hailing app halted operations on the island following an impasse with the government which deems the service illegal. The US firm announced last week that it would suspend business in Taiwan from Friday after the government raised the maximum penalty for Uber drivers to USD 804,000 - the highest in the world.
