Taiwan to build 66 jet trainer aircraft by 2026 to bolster defences

A model of Indigenous Defence Fighter is displayed during a ceremony for the first homemade advanced jet trainer program in Taichung, Taiwan, on February 7, 2017. Photo - Taiwan Military Agency/Handout via Reuters A model of Indigenous Defence Fighter is displayed during a ceremony for the first homemade advanced jet trainer program in Taichung, Taiwan, on February 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.