Taiwan shocked after father kills self and two children

18 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

A Taiwanese man on Sunday killed his two children in his Taipei flat before committing suicide in a tragedy that has shocked the Taiwanese public. The man, 46, identified by his last name Chang, allegedly drugged his 12-year-old son and two daughters, also minors, before slashing their throats, police said.

