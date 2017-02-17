Taiwan regrets Spanish decision to de...

Taiwan regrets Spanish decision to deport Taiwanese to China in fraud case

TAIPEI/MADRID: Taiwan said on Saturday it "deeply regrets" a decision by the Spanish government to deport to China around 200 Taiwanese nationals suspected of telecom fraud. The Spanish government said on Friday it had approved the extradition of 269 "Chinese citizens" as part of a year-long investigation into an Internet fraud ring operated from several Spanish cities, including Madrid and Barcelona.

