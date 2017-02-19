Taiwan protests Spain's deporting of ...

Taiwan protests Spain's deporting of 200 Taiwanese to China

22 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

TAIPEI, Taiwan - Taiwan's foreign ministry has protested Spain's decision to deport more than 200 Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects to China, in the latest instance of a government moving to deport citizens of the self-governing island to its rival. Scores of Taiwanese have been arrested around the world in the past year in connection with vast telecoms fraud scams targeting Chinese nationals.

Chicago, IL

