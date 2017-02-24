Taiwan president vows to uncover the truth behind 1947 massacre

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen vowed Thursday that her administration will endeavor to uncover the truth of a military crackdown in 1947 that resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians and will affix the responsibility for the atrocity. "The government will take the lead in uncovering the truth of the 228 Incident and change the status quo that there are only victims and no perpetrators," Tsai said, referring to the crackdown on civilian protests against Kuomintang rule that began on Feb. 28, 1947.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.