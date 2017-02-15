Taiwan on alert as bird flu outbreak ...

Taiwan on alert as bird flu outbreak continues

24 min ago Read more: The Star Online

TAIPEI: Taiwan has already reported four cases and critics are accusing the government of slow response. The Taiwan government was urged on Monday to issue its highest warning level as the bird flu outbreak continued its steady spread north.

Chicago, IL

