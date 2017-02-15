Taiwan on alert as bird flu outbreak continues
TAIPEI: Taiwan has already reported four cases and critics are accusing the government of slow response. The Taiwan government was urged on Monday to issue its highest warning level as the bird flu outbreak continued its steady spread north.
