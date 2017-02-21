Taiwan now a pawn in US game

Taiwan now a pawn in US game

The Nation

Stephen Young, former director of the Taipei office of the American Institute in Taiwan , announced last week the United States would station a Marine Guard at the new AIT office compound in Taipei scheduled to open later this year. He made the revelation during a summit at Global Taiwan Institute, a think-tank in Washington, where President Donald Trump's Taiwan policy was also discussed.

