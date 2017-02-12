Taiwan lantern makers go green for festival of lights
This picture taken on February 3, 2017 shows Lin Chow-chin, a local lantern artist, displaying his work during an exhibition in Yilan, eastern Taiwan. -AFP TAIPEI: As Taiwan lights up for the start of its annual lantern festival this weekend, one eco-friendly craftsman is breaking with tradition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|13 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|4
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC