Taiwan Just Inched Even Closer to Gay...

Taiwan Just Inched Even Closer to Gay Marriage Following Constitutional Review

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Unicorn Booty

The population of the island nation of Taiwan remains divided on the issue of same-sex marriage, with 37.8% of Taiwanese supporting equality and 56% opposing the measure. But marriage equality advocates are hopeful a decision to hold a constitutional review of same-sex marriage will be a positive step forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb 12 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,965,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC