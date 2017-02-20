Taiwan hopes to share expertise in smart cities, clean energy with India

Taipei, Feb 28 - Under its new foreign policy adopted last year, Taiwan hopes to share its expertise with India in areas like smart cities and clean energy, a senior official has said. We have our Asian Silicon Valley development project which is the Internet of Things, Connie Hui-Chan Chang, Director General of Taiwan's Department of Overall Planning in the National Development Council, said in response to a question by IANS during an interaction with a group of visiting journalists here.

