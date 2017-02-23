Taiwan drops in trade ranking

The Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei proposed five strategic alliances for Taiwan to boost its trade in 2017 after the latest rankings found the country dropping in trade competitiveness. During a press conference on Wednesday to release the findings of its 2017 Survey on Global Trade Environments and Growth Potential in Key and Emerging Markets, IEAT officials commented on Taiwan's falling trade competitiveness over recent years.

