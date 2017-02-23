Taiwan drops in trade ranking
The Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei proposed five strategic alliances for Taiwan to boost its trade in 2017 after the latest rankings found the country dropping in trade competitiveness. During a press conference on Wednesday to release the findings of its 2017 Survey on Global Trade Environments and Growth Potential in Key and Emerging Markets, IEAT officials commented on Taiwan's falling trade competitiveness over recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC