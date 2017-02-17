Taiwan culls 150,000 poultry following bird flu outbreak
Animal quarantine authorities in Taiwan have slaughtered at least 150,000 poultry after an outbreak of the bird flu in many counties and cities on the self-ruled island. On Saturday, 11 farms in Hualien, Tainan, Chiayi and Yunlin were confirmed as having been infected with the H5N6 virus, which is highly contagious and transmittable to humans, according to the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine under the Council of Agriculture.
