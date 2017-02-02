Taiwan can gain from US refugee ban: lawmaker

Taiwan should use the opportunity provided by U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial executive order on immigration to attract foreign talents to Taiwan, opposition Kuomintang legislator and TEDxTaipei founder Jason Hsu said recently. Hsu said that Trump's ban of immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen would considerably impact the technology industry of the Silicon Valley in the U.S. The next regulation to be implemented by the Trump administration would likely be the toughening of H-1B specialty occupation visa that the U.S. issued to experts from other countries, Hsu said, which could discourage even more foreign talents from seeking opportunities in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.