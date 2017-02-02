Taiwan can gain from US refugee ban: ...

Taiwan can gain from US refugee ban: lawmaker

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The China Post

Taiwan should use the opportunity provided by U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial executive order on immigration to attract foreign talents to Taiwan, opposition Kuomintang legislator and TEDxTaipei founder Jason Hsu said recently. Hsu said that Trump's ban of immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen would considerably impact the technology industry of the Silicon Valley in the U.S. The next regulation to be implemented by the Trump administration would likely be the toughening of H-1B specialty occupation visa that the U.S. issued to experts from other countries, Hsu said, which could discourage even more foreign talents from seeking opportunities in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mon Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec '16 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,421 • Total comments across all topics: 278,458,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC