Taiwan calls for peaceful end to Diaoyutais dispute
Taipei has called for a peaceful resolution to territorial disputes in the East China Sea after U.S. President Donald Trump assured Japan that mutual defense agreements include the disputed Senkaku islands, known as the Diaoyutais in Taiwan. Alex Huang, spokesman for the Presidential Office, said Saturday that Taipei urged all countries to set aside the dispute and jointly develop the areas around the islands in the East China Sea.
