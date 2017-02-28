Taiwan bird flu culls reach nearly 13...

Taiwan bird flu culls reach nearly 130,000 as H5N6 cases confirmed

Taiwan has culled nearly 130,000 poultry since the start of this year as authorities on Tuesday reported a fresh strain of bird flu cases on the island. The highly pathogenic H5N6 avian flu has been confirmed in three cities and counties, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said.

Chicago, IL

