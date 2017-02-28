Taiwan bird flu culls reach nearly 130,000 as H5N6 cases confirmed
Taiwan has culled nearly 130,000 poultry since the start of this year as authorities on Tuesday reported a fresh strain of bird flu cases on the island. The highly pathogenic H5N6 avian flu has been confirmed in three cities and counties, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Sun
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Sun
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC