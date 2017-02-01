Taipei Rotarians chip in for Sabah's projects
Kota Kinabalu: The Rotary Club of Taipei in Rotary District 3480 has donated USD1,000 to the Rotary Club of Kota Kinabalu Pearl in Rotary District 3310 in support of the latter's community projects. Charter President of the all-female RCKK Pearl, Datuk Adeline Leong disclosed this at a Chinese New Year gathering for club members at her residence, here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|5 hr
|Dave
|2
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec '16
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC