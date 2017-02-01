Taipei Rotarians chip in for Sabah's projects

Kota Kinabalu: The Rotary Club of Taipei in Rotary District 3480 has donated USD1,000 to the Rotary Club of Kota Kinabalu Pearl in Rotary District 3310 in support of the latter's community projects. Charter President of the all-female RCKK Pearl, Datuk Adeline Leong disclosed this at a Chinese New Year gathering for club members at her residence, here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.