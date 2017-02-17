Taipei City Government opens PV power-generating station on restored landfill site
The government of Taipei City, northern Taiwan, on February 17 held an inaugural ceremony for a PV power-generating station established on a 3-hectare green area restored from a landfill site, the first PV power-generating station of its kind in Taiwan, according to the Department of Environmental Protection. The PV station consists of nearly 8,000 modules and has a capacity of about 2MWp to generate an estimated 2.0 million kWh of electricity a year, equivalent to an annual reduction in carbon dioxide of 1,108 metric tons.
