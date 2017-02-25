Taipei Book Fair 2017: Taking the Pul...

Taipei Book Fair 2017: Taking the Pulse of Taiwan's Book Market

A large anthropomorphic figure with a book-shaped heart greeted visitors to the 25th edition of the Taipei International Book Fair , which runs from February 8 to 13. Designed by local installation artist Akibo Lee, the giant's body is formed by more than 2,000 donated books, which will be sent to far-flung areas with limited access to books across the island after the fair ends. It stands as a metaphor for reading as a force of movement that can bringing about change.

Chicago, IL

