Taipei Book Fair 2017: Taking the Pulse of Taiwan's Book Market
A large anthropomorphic figure with a book-shaped heart greeted visitors to the 25th edition of the Taipei International Book Fair , which runs from February 8 to 13. Designed by local installation artist Akibo Lee, the giant's body is formed by more than 2,000 donated books, which will be sent to far-flung areas with limited access to books across the island after the fair ends. It stands as a metaphor for reading as a force of movement that can bringing about change.
