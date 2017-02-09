Taipei 101, South Korea's tallest building strike deal

Taipei Financial Center Corp., owner of Taipei 101, the tallest building in Taiwan, on Thursday inked a deal on cooperation with Lotte World Seoul Sky, the tallest building in South Korea. Under the agreement signed by Taipei 101 chairman Chou Te-yu and his South Korean counterpart Lotte World Adventure president Park Dong Ki, the buildings will host a series of joint tourism activities starting in March.

