Taichung launches Matsu tourism festival
The Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Taichung City Government has been organizing a series events and performances as parts of the 2017 Mazu International Tourism Festival. The festival is an annual celebration which features various local temples and the arts of their architecture and interior decorations to honor the popular local goddess Matsu.
