Svitolina Closes on Top 10 After WTA Taiwan Open Title
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina won her fifth career WTA title on Sunday when she defeated unseeded Peng Shuai 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Taiwan Open. "I was playing very well, and stayed solid mentally and physically," she said.
