Svitolina Closes on Top 10 After WTA ...

Svitolina Closes on Top 10 After WTA Taiwan Open Title

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Tennis Articles

Top-seeded Elina Svitolina won her fifth career WTA title on Sunday when she defeated unseeded Peng Shuai 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Taiwan Open. "I was playing very well, and stayed solid mentally and physically," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tennis Articles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... 2 hr Mark 7
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec '16 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,049 • Total comments across all topics: 278,580,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC