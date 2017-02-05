Sperm count among male donors in Taiwan on the decline: study
The quality and quantity of semen sampled from sperm donors in Taiwan have deteriorated in recent years, a recent study by the Center for Reproductive Medicine and Sciences of Taipei Medical University found. In the study, researchers found that there has been an annual decline of sperm concentration in every cubic centimeter of semen collected from donors.
