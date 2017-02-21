Southern Taiwan plagued by more unhealthy air
Unhealthy air quality is affecting much of southern Taiwan this morning, according to Air Quality Index readings of the Environmental Protection Agency. Air rated unhealthy for sensitive groups is also prevalent in central regions of the island.
