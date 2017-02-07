South Korean rep positive about touri...

South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan

South Korea's new representative to Taiwan has lauded tourism in the country and said that it is a safe place to travel, downplaying concerns that a recent case in which a South Korean tourist was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by a Taiwanese taxi driver could impact the tourism industry. During a recent interview with CNA, Yang Chang-soo -- head of the Korean Mission in Taipei -- said through an interpreter that although the case might hurt the image of Taiwan, it could also be turned into an opportunity, if the Taiwanese authorities demonstrate their resoluteness in dealing with such problems.

Chicago, IL

