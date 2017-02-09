'Soul Mate' leads Hong Kong Film Awards nominees with 12
In this Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, file photo, Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu, right, and Ma Sichun hold their award for Best Leading Actress at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan. Romance drama "Soul Mate" has charmed the Hong Kong Film Awards.
