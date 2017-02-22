Songshan train bomber sentenced to 30...

Songshan train bomber sentenced to 30 years

A man who detonated a homemade explosive in a commuter train entering Taipei's Songshan Station last July was sentenced to 30 years in jail Wednesday. The Taipei District Prosecutors Office handed 55-year-old Lin Ying-chang 20 years for attempted murder and 10 years and six months for building a bomb.

