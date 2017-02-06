SK Hynix says it bid for a stake in Toshiba's memory business

Feb 7 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said on Tuesday it submitted a non-binding bid last week for a stake in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, as the firm seeks to boost its NAND flash chip competitiveness. SK Hynix, in a regulatory filing, said it has not decided on whether to submit a final bid and did not offer details including how big a stake it seeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.