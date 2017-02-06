SK Hynix says it bid for a stake in Toshiba's memory business
Feb 7 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said on Tuesday it submitted a non-binding bid last week for a stake in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, as the firm seeks to boost its NAND flash chip competitiveness. SK Hynix, in a regulatory filing, said it has not decided on whether to submit a final bid and did not offer details including how big a stake it seeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|43 min
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|12
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec '16
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC