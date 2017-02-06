Shoreline CC program Feb. 9 to discuss Taiwan-U.S. relations
The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, will present a free program, "Taiwan-U.S. Relations," from 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. Feb. 9. The speaker will be Vincent C.H. Yao, Director-General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Seattle. In 1979, when the U.S. and the People's Republic of China established formal diplomatic relations and opened embassies in each other's capitol, U.S. relations with the Republic of China, or Taiwan, changed.
