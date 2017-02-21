Shanghai A333 at Taipei on Feb 24th 2...

Shanghai A333 at Taipei on Feb 24th 2017, engine shut down in flight

A Shanghai Airlines Airbus A330-300, registration B-6127 performing flight FM-852 from Taipei Songshan to Shanghai Hongqiao with 299 people on board, was climbing out of Taipei's runway 10, when an engine emitted a loud bang and streaks of flame followed by vibrations. The crew stopped the climb at about FL100, shut the engine down and returned to Taipei's Songshan Airport for a safe landing on runway 10 about 25 minutes after departure.

