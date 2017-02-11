Same-sex marriage hinges on grand justices' ruling
Taiwan has taken one more step toward legalizing same-sex marriage, with the Constitutional Court on Friday setting a date for a public hearing on marriage equality. But there's no promise that the court's ruling will settle the dispute once and for all.
