Relatives of victims of - White Terror' in Taiwan still seeking justice

Pan Hsin-hsing lost his father in the uprising against Chiang Kai-shek's regime and will be among those on Tuesday calling for his image to be erased from the landscape For Pan Hsin-hsing the sight and smell of lilies held a particular horror for many years - the pungent flowers decorated the room where his executed father lay before the funeral. He was just six years old when Pan Mu-chih, a doctor and local politician, was arrested, tortured and killed in a 1947 massacre that was the precursor to years of political purges in Taiwan, known as the "White Terror".



