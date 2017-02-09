Putin to attend China summits on - On...

Putin to attend China summits on - One Belt' and BRICS

Read more: South China Morning Post

Participation of Russian president in the two highest-profile events Beijing is hosting this year could herald closer ties between the neighbours Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend two of the most important diplomatic events China will host this year, a top envoy for Moscow said, in a possible sign of the two nations drawing closer together. Putin would attend the summit on the "One Belt, One Road" President Xi Jinping would host in May, said Andrei Denisov, the Russian ambassador in Beijing, said on Thursday.

