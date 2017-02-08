Publishers from China's Jiangxi, Taiwan forge links at book fair
Chinese publishers from Jiangxi Province signed several strategic cooperation pacts with their Taiwanese counterparts at the 2017 Taipei International Book Exhibition Wednesday, the opening day of the annual event that is of major significance to the publication sector in Asia. Cross-Taiwan Strait cooperation was seen to be flourishing at a trade workshop organized by the Jiangxi Publishing Group with the assistance of the Taipei-based Chinese Publishing Foundation at the book fair, with four strategic cooperation deals sealed by four groups of publishers from the two sides of the strait.
