Public advised to stay indoors due to poor air quality

The public is advised to stay indoors on Friday as air quality in 19 out of Taiwan's 22 cities and counties is unhealthy, according to the Environmental Protection Administration . The EPA's Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network showed that, with the exception of Hualien and Taitung Counties in eastern Taiwan and offshore Penghu County, the air quality index in almost all other parts of the country flashed orange, or third on a six-level scale from good to hazardous.

