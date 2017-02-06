Post Road Library plans to celebrate Chinese New Year

On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Post Road Library, in partnership with the Forsyth County Public Library's Friends and Advocates, will bring Chinese culture and traditions to the community with a "One World Forsyth" event. The event will celebrate the Chinese New Year, beginning at 1:45 p.m. with an interactive lion dance by Atlanta's Chien Hong School of Kung Fu.

