Plenty of room for Trump to manoeuvre...

Plenty of room for Trump to manoeuvre on Taiwan: experts

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

The United States can still offer significant support to Taiwan in the form of arms sales and other assurances of assistance, even as US President Donald Trump seeks to mend ties with Beijing by acknowledging the one-China policy, analysts say. Trump spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, in their first conversation since the American leader was sworn into office in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 4 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Sun TW_sugar_daddio 5
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Sun TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,846,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC