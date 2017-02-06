Party seeks to loosen candidate eligibility rules
The opposition Kuomintang Secretary-General Mo Tien-hu will preside over a party conference Monday that would seek to loosen the party's bylaw on the eligibility of candidates for the KMT chairperson election. Currently, a KMT bylaw states that all party chairperson candidates must collect the signatures of three percent of party members in order to become eligible.
