Party seeks to loosen candidate eligibility rules

1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

The opposition Kuomintang Secretary-General Mo Tien-hu will preside over a party conference Monday that would seek to loosen the party's bylaw on the eligibility of candidates for the KMT chairperson election. Currently, a KMT bylaw states that all party chairperson candidates must collect the signatures of three percent of party members in order to become eligible.

