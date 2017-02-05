Pain relievers during flu may up hear...

Pain relievers during flu may up heart attack risk

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Taipei: People who use pain killers for treating respiratory infections like common cold or flu may be at an increased risk of heart attack, researchers have warned. The findings showed that using the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs during an acute respiratory infection could raise the risk for a heart attack by 3.4-fold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... 10 hr Mark 7
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec '16 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,591,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC