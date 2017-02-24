Open economies role seen for BRICS

Open economies role seen for BRICS

Read more: China Daily

State Councilor Yang Jiechi and representatives of BRICS countries pose on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the year's first BRICS Sherpa meeting in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Yang urged BRICS nations to work together to raise the voices of developing countries in global affairs.LI XIANG/XINHUA BRICS countries should make joint efforts to maintain the openness of global economies and oppose trade protectionism amid worldwide economic sluggishness, China's top diplomat said on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

